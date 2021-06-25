Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Laying awake in the morning’s embrace. Peace lays upon, brings a smile upon my face. For I have seen many wars, and it gives me such great pain. It is an ache to my heart; hearing cries on the windowpane.
Peace is a caramel, so sweet and so soft. Like a silk wrapped around one’s aching wounds. Covered in comfort. Laying healing juices to soothe those shattered hearts with glimmering vibes. Peace is surreal. Peace is is a silent whisper, moving through layers of thorns.
Melting the stifling taunts of hatred’s mask. Peace is a window dressing of velvet. It is the locking of hands and arms, for those we don’t know. Yet, we choose to love, anyway. Peace is a powerful treasure, which lays hidden, and away.
Elohim grant us peace. Kiss the wounds which have bled, for land gone array. Grant us peace, Elohim, and let it always, stay!