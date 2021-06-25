Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Laying awake in the morning’s embrace. Peace lays upon, brings a smile upon my face. For I have seen many wars, and it gives me such great pain. It is an ache to my heart; hearing cries on the windowpane.

Peace is a caramel, so sweet and so soft. Like a silk wrapped around one’s aching wounds. Covered in comfort. Laying healing juices to soothe those shattered hearts with glimmering vibes. Peace is surreal. Peace is is a silent whisper, moving through layers of thorns.

Melting the stifling taunts of hatred’s mask. Peace is a window dressing of velvet. It is the locking of hands and arms, for those we don’t know. Yet, we choose to love, anyway. Peace is a powerful treasure, which lays hidden, and away.

Elohim grant us peace. Kiss the wounds which have bled, for land gone array. Grant us peace, Elohim, and let it always, stay!

Uzi Hitman