Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Poetic Reflections Of "Noladeti La Shalom," By UZI HITMAN!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Laying awake in the morning’s embrace. Peace lays upon, brings a smile upon my face. For I have seen many wars, and it gives me such great pain. It is an ache to my heart; hearing cries on the windowpane.

Peace is a caramel, so sweet and so soft. Like a silk wrapped around one’s aching wounds. Covered in comfort. Laying healing juices to soothe those shattered hearts with glimmering vibes. Peace is surreal. Peace is is a silent whisper, moving through layers of thorns.

Melting the stifling taunts of hatred’s mask. Peace is a window dressing of velvet. It is the locking of hands and arms, for those we don’t know. Yet, we choose to love, anyway. Peace is a powerful treasure, which lays hidden, and away.

Elohim grant us peace. Kiss the wounds which have bled, for land gone array. Grant us peace, Elohim, and let it always, stay!

Uzi Hitman

https://alchetron.com/Uzi-Hitman
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0O5C9b13Lzo
https://open.spotify.com/track/1mEWxPsFeyiaVi7fL9yoRi

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Tuesday Spiritual Wellness: Yuval Zamir

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Dreams Of The Creator’s Delight: Uzi Hitman

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Weekend Two-Liners: Uzi Hitman

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.