Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Personal Poetic Reflections Of UZI HITMAN'S Performance Of "Elohim Sheli!"

Angels are among us. So angelic and high. Their halos are precious. Let them reach from the sky. Child plays of wonder, their innocence so Dear. I love their angelic voices. They are very humbling to hear.

Elohim. Elohim. Beloved, Elohim. Your love are flowing rivers, I hear your power in my Dreams. Elohim. Elohim. Send prayers to your way. For there is love, in the sight of you; praising you each and every day.

Moving Dearly in the thought of your sweet, precious name. For I have rejoiced in spite of, many rivers and the rain. There is faithfulness in calling you. The children hear it, too. Just send your precious gifts to me, as in dreams, Heaven sings to you.

Angels we have heard on high, sing very softly into the night. Love’s flowers unfolding, a holy smell. I yearn to love you and love you, well. Let love’s light shine in the gentleness of your decor. I’ve loved you tenderly, Elohim, and no one more.

Angels we have heard on high. Sing so softly from the skies. Elohim! Elohim! The comfort of your dreams. Life seems unbearable. The gratitude of dreams!

Uzi Hitman

https://alchetron.com/Uzi-Hitman
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uVr1Qdp-tI4
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4u07BYy4XMvytGO33GYKrQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

