Quick Note Poetry-Turning Back, Distant Needs: Sammy Davis, Jr. #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Poetic Reflections Of SAMMY DAVIS, JR. And His Performance Of "Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)!"

Life has its needs. I have mine, too. Running through life’s journey, who do I run to? Running is bleak, and I’m safe, within. Our need for others is where life begins. The day is hard. Nights are long. Dreams come true. From the stillness, loneliness is true.

So, who helps the needy when life is gloom. The house is so quiet. There is silence in the room. For love must move forward, into the comforts of night. There is a window of needing, in plain sight. What is the use for my life as my own? Where is the tenderness, for a crying of my own?

I need to feel useful, for it’s as plain as can be. So much is happening, and it moves me to see. Though the pains of feeling useful are slowly killing me.

Who do I turn to? The world is needing me!

Sammy Davis, Jr.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Sammy_Davis_Jr._1972.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pE4EoAPIOgU
https://open.spotify.com/track/3flN6VQKuY3NY8gHrUGNcG

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

