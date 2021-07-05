Quick Note Poetry-Turning Back, Distant Needs: Sammy Davis, Jr. #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Life has its needs. I have mine, too. Running through life’s journey, who do I run to? Running is bleak, and I’m safe, within. Our need for others is where life begins. The day is hard. Nights are long. Dreams come true. From the stillness, loneliness is true.

So, who helps the needy when life is gloom. The house is so quiet. There is silence in the room. For love must move forward, into the comforts of night. There is a window of needing, in plain sight. What is the use for my life as my own? Where is the tenderness, for a crying of my own?

I need to feel useful, for it’s as plain as can be. So much is happening, and it moves me to see. Though the pains of feeling useful are slowly killing me.

Who do I turn to? The world is needing me!

Sammy Davis, Jr.