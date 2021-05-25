Quick Note Poetry: Tuli Kupferberg

Every day is like a carnival. There are different rides. A variety of treats and sweets. Walking through with your candy cane in hand, you never know who you may come across. The selection of rides. One or two. Each ride is different. Even if you ride the same ride, the experience is always different. Time changes up on us, despite the fact that we ride the very same space. That’s why time is so essential. Should we choose to appreciate it, there are different adventures, which can provide us with insight into life.

Certain rides are scary. Nevertheless, for those of us brave Souls, we desire to conquer that fear. And, that’s alright. Time and time again, we are testing ourselves; wanting to prove to ourselves that we are worthy of being there. We get on the ride, and have mastered our fears. It’s the mastery, which permits us to surrender to the reality of hope. It’s the continued practice, which leads us to hope. Therefore, every day, that we try, there should be a celebration of that hope. For it is real. It exists. And, it reveals itself, among the hopeless, and spaces “without” its scent.

Tuli Kupferberg