Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Tuli Kupferberg

TULI KUPFERBERG'S "Living In Hope," and My Personal Reflections For It All!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Every day is like a carnival. There are different rides. A variety of treats and sweets. Walking through with your candy cane in hand, you never know who you may come across. The selection of rides. One or two. Each ride is different. Even if you ride the same ride, the experience is always different. Time changes up on us, despite the fact that we ride the very same space. That’s why time is so essential. Should we choose to appreciate it, there are different adventures, which can provide us with insight into life.

Certain rides are scary. Nevertheless, for those of us brave Souls, we desire to conquer that fear. And, that’s alright. Time and time again, we are testing ourselves; wanting to prove to ourselves that we are worthy of being there. We get on the ride, and have mastered our fears. It’s the mastery, which permits us to surrender to the reality of hope. It’s the continued practice, which leads us to hope. Therefore, every day, that we try, there should be a celebration of that hope. For it is real. It exists. And, it reveals itself, among the hopeless, and spaces “without” its scent.

Tuli Kupferberg

https://allenginsberg.org/2010/07/tuli-kupferberg-rip/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuli_Kupferberg#/media/File%3ATuliKupferberg.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PROcK_8Y3No
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0tpezLXfXTOcpSsRevi9Uu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    “Once Upon A Time….”

    by Pam Thomas
    Community//

    5 Things I Wish I Knew 10 Years Ago

    by Hege
    Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Most Powerful Leadership Principle Aboard the Corona-Coaster

    by Katya Andresen
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.