Quick Note Poetry: Tony Martin

Poetic Reflections Of The Late Singer/Actor, TONY MARTIN, and His 1950 Recording Of, "La Vie En Rose!"

La vie en rose! Secrets of the delicate rose. Dressed in the nectar of Earthly perfumes. Layered in the tenderness of beauty’s adoration, anew. Love finds her and he finds you. Serenity of treasures to restore, a gentle whisper, and nothing more. Take me in to what is true, for in your comforts I feel, anew. La vie en rose. La vie en rose.

Blowing through winds of time’s allure, a smell of one’s rose is the simple cure. Passing on the timbers for a love restored, I want to be with you, and nothing more. La vie en rose. La vie en rose.

Familiar scents and passionate memories, there is just one so near, and dear to me. And, when life’s challenges have placed the test, just know that in loving you, I feel so blessed. La vie en rose. La vie en rose.

Tony Martin

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_Martin_(American_singer)
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/11329436548676174/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M07po4-WpI8
https://open.spotify.com/track/3d2YqSPNqwQhSpQDkcs0d5

