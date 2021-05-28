Quick Note Poetry: Tom Petty

Fly! Just, fly! Fly, way high. High away. Life seems so easy, when you can just, fly away! Things are not always as hard as they seem. So, use beauties of flight, and flight into your dreams. Fly. Fly. Oh, Dear, fly away. Fly away from turmoil, and keep dream killers, at bay. The vultures are watching. They see your gift of flight. Fly away as fast as you can. Fly away, with all all of your might.

Let your wings take your places. Just watch and truly see. For in the magic of flight, you can truly be free. Safeguard your flight of magic. Treasure all its delights. For in finding your dreams, you’ll have to put up many fights. So, fly. Fly. Just, fly far away. Let the treasures of magic come find you some day. There will be a time in flight, when your wings will take rest. And, when that day happens, I hope you flew, your best!

Fly. Fly. Oh, Dear, fly away! You are truly a treasure. And, you’ll have to stop flying, some day. So, treasure its very memory. Treasure it with all of your might. For, when your time will end, you’ll have created a beautiful, site!

