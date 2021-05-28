Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Tom Petty

Poetic Reflections Of "Learn To Fly," By TOM PETTY!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Fly! Just, fly! Fly, way high. High away. Life seems so easy, when you can just, fly away! Things are not always as hard as they seem. So, use beauties of flight, and flight into your dreams. Fly. Fly. Oh, Dear, fly away. Fly away from turmoil, and keep dream killers, at bay. The vultures are watching. They see your gift of flight. Fly away as fast as you can. Fly away, with all all of your might.

Let your wings take your places. Just watch and truly see. For in the magic of flight, you can truly be free. Safeguard your flight of magic. Treasure all its delights. For in finding your dreams, you’ll have to put up many fights. So, fly. Fly. Just, fly far away. Let the treasures of magic come find you some day. There will be a time in flight, when your wings will take rest. And, when that day happens, I hope you flew, your best!

Fly. Fly. Oh, Dear, fly away! You are truly a treasure. And, you’ll have to stop flying, some day. So, treasure its very memory. Treasure it with all of your might. For, when your time will end, you’ll have created a beautiful, site!

Tom Petty

https://www.biography.com/musician/tom-petty
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_songs_recorded_by_Tom_Petty
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=s5BJXwNeKsQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/17S4XrLvF5jlGvGCJHgF51

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

