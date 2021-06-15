Quick Note Poetry: Tom Petty

Centered foundation seems too bland. The feet of the lost ones wandering; hoping to incite the lies in their transformation into truths. Jumping from place to place, movement never ends. Instabilities chaos seems too pleasing, for those whose image, projects, refugee. Lost memories of peaceful innocence cradles one’s mind. Seeking refuge in habitable spaces, near local spaces, within the same nation. Could an emotional plea be at hand? Giving cycles of unfulfilled dreams, and plans. Refugee. Refuge. Mental movements of, solitude!

Tom Petty