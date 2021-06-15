Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Tom Petty

Poetic Reflections Of TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS,' "Refugee!"

Centered foundation seems too bland. The feet of the lost ones wandering; hoping to incite the lies in their transformation into truths. Jumping from place to place, movement never ends. Instabilities chaos seems too pleasing, for those whose image, projects, refugee. Lost memories of peaceful innocence cradles one’s mind. Seeking refuge in habitable spaces, near local spaces, within the same nation. Could an emotional plea be at hand? Giving cycles of unfulfilled dreams, and plans. Refugee. Refuge. Mental movements of, solitude!

Tom Petty

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Petty_Live_in_Horsens_(cropped2).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fFnOfpIJL0M
https://open.spotify.com/track/4mcZYzoGwPRDdhWVlygiHf

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

