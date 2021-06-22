Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Tex Beneke

Personal Poetic Reflections Of TEX BENEKE'S 1996 Performance Of "Chattanooga Choo Choo!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Train’s a comin.’ Move right along. It’s the trains of Chattanooga, where I belong. Come right through. It’s chuggin’ along. The whistle is blowin.’ His coffee is in hand. All board, the train has land-ED. Whistle blowin,’ long and hard. All aboard the train has come.

Chattanooga style. Chattanooga pretty. Chattanooga style. Yes, I love this city. All aboard, now. Yes, here I come. When I arrive, I’ll dance in the sun. Chattanooga life. Feels like fresh breeze. When I get around, I’ll move with ease. Chattanooga life is like a fresh breeze.

Tex Beneke

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/303289356131380684/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ptzzozmDW8U
https://open.spotify.com/album/5D8J4NHidipZ3cnAd9LVUB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

