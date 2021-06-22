Quick Note Poetry: Tex Beneke

Train’s a comin.’ Move right along. It’s the trains of Chattanooga, where I belong. Come right through. It’s chuggin’ along. The whistle is blowin.’ His coffee is in hand. All board, the train has land-ED. Whistle blowin,’ long and hard. All aboard the train has come.

Chattanooga style. Chattanooga pretty. Chattanooga style. Yes, I love this city. All aboard, now. Yes, here I come. When I arrive, I’ll dance in the sun. Chattanooga life. Feels like fresh breeze. When I get around, I’ll move with ease. Chattanooga life is like a fresh breeze.

Tex Beneke