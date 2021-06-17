Quick Note Poetry: T-Bone Walker #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Monday storms. Spring showers. Broken hearts, for many hours. The rain has come. The rain has gone. A touching harvest of love-even if it’s some. The day seems mighty painful. Things just don’t seem right. For, I don’t think my Old Lady, will be with me, tonight. Times are just too hard. Even more bad news. Just don’t come near me, while I’m living, this Blues!

Rock me to sleep, Baby! I need to hold you, tight! Just come back home to me, woman. I know we can make things, right. I’ve been meaning to love you sweetly, but work has kept me far. Just know, that each day, you’re my shining star! Rock me, Blues! Rock me into happiness’ nest. I just want pain’s loneliness removed from, my chest.

Water me on Monday. Tickle me on Tuesday. See me on Thursday. But, tonight is my Blues Day! Monday is a horror. I wish you were here. So, I’ll dream of watered gardens, until you are, near!

T-Bone Walker