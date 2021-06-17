Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: T-Bone Walker #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Poetic Reflections Of T-BONE WALKER, Performing The Song, "Stormy Monday Blues!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Monday storms. Spring showers. Broken hearts, for many hours. The rain has come. The rain has gone. A touching harvest of love-even if it’s some. The day seems mighty painful. Things just don’t seem right. For, I don’t think my Old Lady, will be with me, tonight. Times are just too hard. Even more bad news. Just don’t come near me, while I’m living, this Blues!

Rock me to sleep, Baby! I need to hold you, tight! Just come back home to me, woman. I know we can make things, right. I’ve been meaning to love you sweetly, but work has kept me far. Just know, that each day, you’re my shining star! Rock me, Blues! Rock me into happiness’ nest. I just want pain’s loneliness removed from, my chest.

Water me on Monday. Tickle me on Tuesday. See me on Thursday. But, tonight is my Blues Day! Monday is a horror. I wish you were here. So, I’ll dream of watered gardens, until you are, near!

T-Bone Walker

https://www.pinterest.es/pin/709809591249570941/
https://open.spotify.com/track/15mfpI0jyNA7rR8UDe3PFG

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

