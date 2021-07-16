Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Shorty Long #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Poetic Reflections Of SHORTY LONG'S Performance Of The Record, "Function At The Junction!"

Spaces of stationary. Places of sound. Movement is arising, bringing human melodies to the ground. The task is quite simple, and not too deep. The power is growing and awakens my sleep. Functions are phenomenal; taking a quiet hue. For when the process is phenomenal, I’m arising with you.

Certain movements grow through sound. The serenity is great. Places have abound and are granted quieter, instead. Let the movement play, for the work must be done. Invite a friend for the process. Invite everyone. There is work we must do, for this fulfillment of love. Just keep praying and dreaming; praising Heaven, above!

Shorty Long

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/303993043577985375/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dfy5uN_wt3A
https://open.spotify.com/track/61UAdFDCl2w5Da6uBYGUdk

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

