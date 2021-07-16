Quick Note Poetry: Shorty Long #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Spaces of stationary. Places of sound. Movement is arising, bringing human melodies to the ground. The task is quite simple, and not too deep. The power is growing and awakens my sleep. Functions are phenomenal; taking a quiet hue. For when the process is phenomenal, I’m arising with you.

Certain movements grow through sound. The serenity is great. Places have abound and are granted quieter, instead. Let the movement play, for the work must be done. Invite a friend for the process. Invite everyone. There is work we must do, for this fulfillment of love. Just keep praying and dreaming; praising Heaven, above!

Shorty Long