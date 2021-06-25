Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

Poetic Reflections Of SHINTARO KATSU, In His Performance Of The Song, "Zatoichi Komori Uta!"

Wondering. Just wondering. Let my mind get lost in this tune. A foreign language has intrigued me, and I don’t know what to do.

I hear the rhythm. I smell the tunes. The beat excites me. I see shades of, Blue.

Wondering, just wondering! I can’t really tell. For, I’m intrigued by the meaning. I yearn to know it, so well. What more can I say when hearing this song. I can listen to it, daily. I can hear it all day long. So, wondering. Keep wondering, and listen to this tune. It will reveal itself before long. I know it will have to.

Japanese water’s intrigue me. I look forward to going there. It nourishes my traveling Spirit, like a breath of fresh air. For moving through this language, I yearn to know this song. And hearing it moving daily; wandering into a place, where I belong.

Shintaro

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Shintaro_Katsu_1956_Scan10005.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jQT6f-8PNCo

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

