Quick Note Poetry: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

Wondering. Just wondering. Let my mind get lost in this tune. A foreign language has intrigued me, and I don’t know what to do.

I hear the rhythm. I smell the tunes. The beat excites me. I see shades of, Blue.

Wondering, just wondering! I can’t really tell. For, I’m intrigued by the meaning. I yearn to know it, so well. What more can I say when hearing this song. I can listen to it, daily. I can hear it all day long. So, wondering. Keep wondering, and listen to this tune. It will reveal itself before long. I know it will have to.

Japanese water’s intrigue me. I look forward to going there. It nourishes my traveling Spirit, like a breath of fresh air. For moving through this language, I yearn to know this song. And hearing it moving daily; wandering into a place, where I belong.

Shintaro