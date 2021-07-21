Quick Note Poetry: Saleh Abdel Hai #Egypt

Smooth runs away, for the barrier is too great. Moving through the gentle wave, a greater love must awake. What lays ahead, the journey is rather rough. There are hurdles, valleys, mountains, hills, and obstacles making this journey quite tough.

Sometimes, the journey is lavish, filled with gems of surprise. Other times, they are a painful reality, bringing sorrow to the eyes. Let not your Soul get weary, as better times come, within. No matter how difficult the force outside you, remember the force, within.

How long are the rivers, the pain that one must bare. There comes a time when happiness is a persistent care. Moving forward into happiness is a brand new deed, no doubt. The forcing of a greater happiness is where reality, begins. A greater force lays inside of you, bringing sorrow, to an end.

Saleh Abdel Hai