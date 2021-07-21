Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Saleh Abdel Hai #Egypt

Personal Poetic Reflections Of SALAH ABDEL HAI, and His Performance Of "Qasri El Hawa!"

Smooth runs away, for the barrier is too great. Moving through the gentle wave, a greater love must awake. What lays ahead, the journey is rather rough. There are hurdles, valleys, mountains, hills, and obstacles making this journey quite tough.

Sometimes, the journey is lavish, filled with gems of surprise. Other times, they are a painful reality, bringing sorrow to the eyes. Let not your Soul get weary, as better times come, within. No matter how difficult the force outside you, remember the force, within.

How long are the rivers, the pain that one must bare. There comes a time when happiness is a persistent care. Moving forward into happiness is a brand new deed, no doubt. The forcing of a greater happiness is where reality, begins. A greater force lays inside of you, bringing sorrow, to an end.

Saleh Abdel Hai

https://alchetron.com/Saleh-Abdel-Hai
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MvbLFuLufes
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Fqov9eSvVmLq0eeAixGFV

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

