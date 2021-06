Musical lifts and wails for, uplifting! Uplifts of air; uplifting, where? There’s a mysterious timber, in the air! Higher up there, but going, somewhere! Lifts are occurring, for a purpose up there. Yet, where they are going, I don’t really care! Just voice me musical, for poems in the air. Lifting me, there. Playing, somewhere! I just want music to lift me, up there!