Quick Note Poetry: Ruma Guha Thakurta #India

Poetic Reflections Of RUMA GUHA Thakurta, and Her Performance Of "Tu Zinda Hai!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Blow through winds of Indian decor. Blow through the depth of her musical soil. Hear the precious timber for her melodic hue. Just listen very closely, and you will, hear! Indian whispers reign true, through the atmosphere! Reigning true, while bringing pleasantries, through foreign ears. Breathe through! Breathe through! Breathe through into that sweet atmosphere!

Colorful whispers, through precious winds; through sweet breeze! Oh, how they feel my mind with ease. Swing through the patterned breeze, as her voice glitters delightful melodies!

Ruma Guha Thakurta

https://boxofficeindia.co.in/ruma-guha-thakurta-bengali-actress-singer-and-former-wife-kishore-kumar-passes-away-kolkata
http://omssbio.blogspot.com/2010/11/bangali-actress-ruma-guha-thakurta-1934.html
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oBNteCmApCI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4qmhc0jQ3hPsCeKlrQNpys

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

