Quick Note Poetry: Ruma Guha Thakurta #India

Blow through winds of Indian decor. Blow through the depth of her musical soil. Hear the precious timber for her melodic hue. Just listen very closely, and you will, hear! Indian whispers reign true, through the atmosphere! Reigning true, while bringing pleasantries, through foreign ears. Breathe through! Breathe through! Breathe through into that sweet atmosphere!

Colorful whispers, through precious winds; through sweet breeze! Oh, how they feel my mind with ease. Swing through the patterned breeze, as her voice glitters delightful melodies!

Ruma Guha Thakurta