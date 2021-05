Deepening into Earth’s song. Glittering songs point salvation’s tide. Rise. Rise. Ever rise. Death is no more. Just ever rise. Infant’s kisses. A special type. Heaven’s present. Cradles of Divine. The depths of sorrow are no more. Earth’s vibrations celebrate, for restor-ation! Holiest of nights. Holiest of sights! Holy delights. Bow down to honor, for this holy night. Fall to the kisses of holy’s Divine. For it is Divine. Salvation is mine.

Robert Merrill