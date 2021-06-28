Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Robert Louis Gordy #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Poetic Reflections Of ROBERT GORDY, In The Song, "Tie Me Up!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Love’s freedom is not always, free. Cradled tightly and caressed, gently. It’s a pleasure of interlocking tenderness. Never intending to let go. The tighter the tenderness, the closer one’s dreams. Hold me tight, Darling. It just seems that freedom is never free. The tighter it seems, for love is so serene, I simply need the pleasures of your company.

Sometimes, freedom isn’t always free, as it seems. For loving you is a treasure of company. Hold me tender and hold me tight. I’ll give up my freedom, for just this night. The pain, of course, is just too much to bare. In loving me, you stop and stare. Hold me tender and hold me tight. Instead of freedom, I’ll take you, tonight.

Robert Louis Gordy

https://alchetron.com/Robert-Gordy
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0F2fsWHb4Tw
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1jpdSwEbSHz2mfZ6tqX527

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry: James Emory Garrison #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Love Poetry: Debbie Reynolds

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry: T-Bone Walker #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.