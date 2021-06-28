Quick Note Poetry: Robert Louis Gordy #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Love’s freedom is not always, free. Cradled tightly and caressed, gently. It’s a pleasure of interlocking tenderness. Never intending to let go. The tighter the tenderness, the closer one’s dreams. Hold me tight, Darling. It just seems that freedom is never free. The tighter it seems, for love is so serene, I simply need the pleasures of your company.

Sometimes, freedom isn’t always free, as it seems. For loving you is a treasure of company. Hold me tender and hold me tight. I’ll give up my freedom, for just this night. The pain, of course, is just too much to bare. In loving me, you stop and stare. Hold me tender and hold me tight. Instead of freedom, I’ll take you, tonight.

Robert Louis Gordy