Quick Note Poetry: Rika Zarai

Force to leave, forced to flee, no one truly knows. The direction we are projected to, comes in and gracefully flows. Which way do we turn to? Which direction do we go? For in our time of drastic change, we don’t know where we shall go. The time is uncertain. The way feels so slow. Yet, moving into new atmospheres, we do not truly know. Mothers hold their children; elders cry with fear. The angerror of our people is hears so far, and near. So, nourish me with your words, and clutch me with your tears. We all must have to go right now, and we don’t know how we got here!

Rika Zarai