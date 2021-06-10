Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Rika Zarai

Poetic Reflections On RIKA ZARAI'S Performance Of The Song, "Exodus!"

Force to leave, forced to flee, no one truly knows. The direction we are projected to, comes in and gracefully flows. Which way do we turn to? Which direction do we go? For in our time of drastic change, we don’t know where we shall go. The time is uncertain. The way feels so slow. Yet, moving into new atmospheres, we do not truly know. Mothers hold their children; elders cry with fear. The angerror of our people is hears so far, and near. So, nourish me with your words, and clutch me with your tears. We all must have to go right now, and we don’t know how we got here!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

