Quick Note Poetry: Rika Zarai #Israel

Personal Poetic Reflections Of "Yerushalayim Shel Zahav," As Performed, By RIKA ZARAI!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Water me Wall. Wail within me. I yearn to feel Heaven. Earth’s living testimony. Wail through my heart. Wail through the Divine. Keep my faith secure. Let truth be of thine.

Wail Dearest Wall, I beg of you, please. Let the sounds of our lost ones comfort us in these. In these times of hardship. The pain, we cannot bare. Wail, Dearest Wall. Let Heaven hear my cares.

The people have gathered. They are mourning with me. Awaken my Soul. Give Heaven unto thee. Cry, Wailing Wall. Bring love to the land. Secure its holy tabernacle. Together, we stand.

Yahweh hear our prayers. Hear the tears of our fears. In your loving bravery, we will wipe away our tears. Hear us Yahweh. Hear the Wails in walls. Forever, we are faithful. We hear your everlasting calls!

Rika Zarai

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/790944753283633006/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uYID818tHng
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ZZ4gR740BhEDFcaO3PtbC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

