Quick Note Poetry: Rika Zarai #Israel

Water me Wall. Wail within me. I yearn to feel Heaven. Earth’s living testimony. Wail through my heart. Wail through the Divine. Keep my faith secure. Let truth be of thine.

Wail Dearest Wall, I beg of you, please. Let the sounds of our lost ones comfort us in these. In these times of hardship. The pain, we cannot bare. Wail, Dearest Wall. Let Heaven hear my cares.

The people have gathered. They are mourning with me. Awaken my Soul. Give Heaven unto thee. Cry, Wailing Wall. Bring love to the land. Secure its holy tabernacle. Together, we stand.

Yahweh hear our prayers. Hear the tears of our fears. In your loving bravery, we will wipe away our tears. Hear us Yahweh. Hear the Wails in walls. Forever, we are faithful. We hear your everlasting calls!

Rika Zarai