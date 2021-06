Cien anos, estoy en amore! 100 years for millions of tears. Lessons learned through many years. 100 years for millions of fears. Love’s passions reigns over, for so many years. 100. 100. 100. 100. Loving rhythms of passionate bliss; comforted with euphoria, in whatever we miss. 100. 100. 100. 100. Lay your memories on my pillow and complete them with bloom. For 100 years have been gone, too soon!

Pedro Infante