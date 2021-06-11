Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Paul Kantner

Poetic Reflections Of "Have You Seen The Stars Tonight?" As Performed By PAUL KANTNER!

Glitters of Heaven, the stars are out, tonight! A blessed occurrence for what is about. The sparkles are serene; flickering their many dances, throughout Blackness’ decor. The stars are out tonight; drifting through time’s fashionable praise. A wellness, so intriguing, with drifts of gentle haze. Lingering through all awakening, the tenderness of trees. Moved to propel all glaciers of nightly breeze. The stars are out tonight. The stars are out tonight!

Universal Heavens smooth in for the Divine; keeping in connection with Earth’s slumber. A painting. Intriguing for the tenderness of nectar’s hue. The stars are our tonight, for the diamonds, within you. The stars are out tonight! The stars are out tonight!

Time’s precious elixir move through a myriad of treasure; render in the depths of wellness, through the delicacies of one’s Universal perfumes. A slow trance of tenderness. Delightful. Staunch. Resting well, within countless twinklings of love and persona. Love’s Divine. So sweet. Refreshing. Passionate. Alluring for all one’s taste of Heaven’s sparkle. Shuttered through tenderness, for that jeweled Divine!

Sing poetic stars! Sing your hearts, tonight!

Paul Kantner

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Kantner

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4rvetP_Kcgk&t=102s
https://open.spotify.com/track/2XbKT4d1ptdgr2vPH1kUhv

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

