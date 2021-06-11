Quick Note Poetry: Paul Kantner

Glitters of Heaven, the stars are out, tonight! A blessed occurrence for what is about. The sparkles are serene; flickering their many dances, throughout Blackness’ decor. The stars are out tonight; drifting through time’s fashionable praise. A wellness, so intriguing, with drifts of gentle haze. Lingering through all awakening, the tenderness of trees. Moved to propel all glaciers of nightly breeze. The stars are out tonight. The stars are out tonight!

Universal Heavens smooth in for the Divine; keeping in connection with Earth’s slumber. A painting. Intriguing for the tenderness of nectar’s hue. The stars are our tonight, for the diamonds, within you. The stars are out tonight! The stars are out tonight!

Time’s precious elixir move through a myriad of treasure; render in the depths of wellness, through the delicacies of one’s Universal perfumes. A slow trance of tenderness. Delightful. Staunch. Resting well, within countless twinklings of love and persona. Love’s Divine. So sweet. Refreshing. Passionate. Alluring for all one’s taste of Heaven’s sparkle. Shuttered through tenderness, for that jeweled Divine!

Sing poetic stars! Sing your hearts, tonight!

Paul Kantner