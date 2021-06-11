Quick Note Poetry: Paul Desmond

Rhythmic waving waves brings a glaze of dance to the Earth. Glossy, Jazzy waves; a tenderness so smooth. Laying gentle caresses in the rhythm’s air. Healing tunes. Jazzy cool. Melodic tunes! Glaced with a precious nurture for wellness tunes, with such a Jazzy tunes, no one hears, the Blues! Feel those precious waves so new; rebirth of Earth’s treasure, and so, anew! Whispers of tender love so near, the wavy tunes calms any fear! And, oh the sound of a melodic hue, sweet Jazzy elegance, colors a youthful, hue!

Walking footsteps of trespassing tunes, a walking hue for these precious tunes. Alive so well, in the perfection of truth; colored oh, so well, in a walk with you. So, follow me closely, I hope that it’s true just remember the gentle waves, and my memories, with you!

Paul Desmond