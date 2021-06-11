Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Paul Desmond

Poetic Reflections Of "Waves," By PAUL DESMOND!

Rhythmic waving waves brings a glaze of dance to the Earth. Glossy, Jazzy waves; a tenderness so smooth. Laying gentle caresses in the rhythm’s air. Healing tunes. Jazzy cool. Melodic tunes! Glaced with a precious nurture for wellness tunes, with such a Jazzy tunes, no one hears, the Blues! Feel those precious waves so new; rebirth of Earth’s treasure, and so, anew! Whispers of tender love so near, the wavy tunes calms any fear! And, oh the sound of a melodic hue, sweet Jazzy elegance, colors a youthful, hue!

Walking footsteps of trespassing tunes, a walking hue for these precious tunes. Alive so well, in the perfection of truth; colored oh, so well, in a walk with you. So, follow me closely, I hope that it’s true just remember the gentle waves, and my memories, with you!

Paul Desmond

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JEYKh7tlP9E
https://open.spotify.com/track/74WrcYUQjTFhOecnV2ZwVo

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

