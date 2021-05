Rainy dreams in the gems of wet days; Oh! The flow of distant memory, for dreams, unsaved; Time has no due date; yet, rain flushes time, away; the longing of regret, for dreams swept, astray; Permit these rainy sounds for more sunny days; Perhaps, lost dreams, will re-awaken, right away; Say no more, for the dreams sing of rainy days; Just paint the time of memory, for acquired dreams, that came, to stay!

Ethel Ennis