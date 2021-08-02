Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Moultrie Patten

Personal, Poetic Reflections Of MOULTRIE PATTEN!

By

Moving through his warm grimace; a loving and gentle haze. It’s the loving, leaving treasures, departed. Like the warm generosity, filled with a storm of silent healing. It’s the smile of strangers, which charms us all.

There are rivers, and rivers, of power; moving through the stillness of love. Joy is filled with summer’s springtime; giving gentleness to the Heavens, above.

A precious smile blossoms his face; providing treasures for love to erase. When moving into wellness’ adore. For, there is excitement among us, and our grimace, restores.

A smile is a gentle charm, forever sculpting loving hearts and gentle faces. Moving through our Spirits, for the joys of, renewal!

Maultrie Patten

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

