Moving through his warm grimace; a loving and gentle haze. It’s the loving, leaving treasures, departed. Like the warm generosity, filled with a storm of silent healing. It’s the smile of strangers, which charms us all.

There are rivers, and rivers, of power; moving through the stillness of love. Joy is filled with summer’s springtime; giving gentleness to the Heavens, above.

A precious smile blossoms his face; providing treasures for love to erase. When moving into wellness’ adore. For, there is excitement among us, and our grimace, restores.

A smile is a gentle charm, forever sculpting loving hearts and gentle faces. Moving through our Spirits, for the joys of, renew–al!

Maultrie Patten