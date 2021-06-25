Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Moshe Michael Brant

Poetic Reflections Of MOSHE MICHAEL BRANT, In The Song, "Erov Tov!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Blessed are the evenings. Blessed are the paths. Blessed are the joys, which give us evening laughs. Tomorrow is never promised. While we lift our heads up high. Evening brings us comfort, to rest in the morning sky. There are tears deeply hidden, granting us loving nights

Awaiting for the evening, the goodness of it all. For evening time will come, comforting us before the fall. Blessed are the treasures for evening love to come. For evening is a special time, a joy for everyone

Blessed are the whispers, for the one’s crying out to all. When love is moved into mountains, we love it for the call. Cry throughout the passion, comfort in the pain. Evening is a diamond, even in the midst rain.

Blessed are the miracles when life becomes so sad. For in loving evening’s healing factor, my heart is filled with glad. Blessed is love’s comfort, a cheerfulness of delight. Let no one ever falter, a loving kiss, goodnight!

Moshe Michael Brand

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Beit_lessin%27s_mike_(cropped).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=09cPIyXchA0
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6AqiJo2HBIKBL63VszBGDY

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

