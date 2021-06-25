Quick Note Poetry: Moshe Michael Brant

Blessed are the evenings. Blessed are the paths. Blessed are the joys, which give us evening laughs. Tomorrow is never promised. While we lift our heads up high. Evening brings us comfort, to rest in the morning sky. There are tears deeply hidden, granting us loving nights

Awaiting for the evening, the goodness of it all. For evening time will come, comforting us before the fall. Blessed are the treasures for evening love to come. For evening is a special time, a joy for everyone

Blessed are the whispers, for the one’s crying out to all. When love is moved into mountains, we love it for the call. Cry throughout the passion, comfort in the pain. Evening is a diamond, even in the midst rain.

Blessed are the miracles when life becomes so sad. For in loving evening’s healing factor, my heart is filled with glad. Blessed is love’s comfort, a cheerfulness of delight. Let no one ever falter, a loving kiss, goodnight!

Moshe Michael Brand