Quick Note Poetry: Moshe Michael Brant

Morning light. Morning love. A needed light, when awaking in love. The sun awakens to love’s delight. For during nighttime, I kissed you, goodnight. Rise up morning. Awaken, Dear sun. The love is glimmering. You are my only one.

Kisses of the morning bring love, everywhere. You had come into needed tender, loving care. The sun rays are glimmering. Precious moments are near. Rise and feel the warmth, as your love is truly Dear.

In the light of morning. Morning’s light of joining. Lighting morning’s sun, in the lighting of a morning hue. In the light of morning. Together, we are joining. Let the light bring awakening into those lightly tunes.

I watched you fall asleep. I saw you in my dreams. I fell in love with you, in sleeping, silent Moons. For morning had come too soon. Let love lift up our bliss. For give me a sunny kiss. Your grace is ever brighter, in a morning company’s soon. In the light of morning. In the light of morning. Now awake from summer’s gloom!

Moshe Michael Brant