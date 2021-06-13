Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Moshe Michael Brand

Poetic Reflections: MOSHE MICHAEL BRAND And His Performance Of "Laisser-moi t'aimer!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Slow love’s heartbeat swings on playgrounds of children’s frolic. Sand particles can never outnumber the gentle feelings of you. Empty skies of hidden dreams, broken promises, left, unused! And still. And still. I dream of you. Oh, how fulfilling of memories, trace! Oh, how your fire glosses my face. For time waits for no one, not even a kind-hearted glace. Love’s in waiting for your gentle face! Love’s in waiting, for your gentle face!

A heartfelt embrace, for you, my Dear. I have one strong message, and it’s very clear. Let no one break, what is oh, so near! A love’s Divine, for the sweetest of tears!

Moshe Michael Brand

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Brant#/media/File%3ABeit_lessin’s_mike_(cropped).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Grn7v224_HI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1u9tovPnCMYuZiV3EMZqDV

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

