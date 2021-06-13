Quick Note Poetry: Moshe Michael Brand

Slow love’s heartbeat swings on playgrounds of children’s frolic. Sand particles can never outnumber the gentle feelings of you. Empty skies of hidden dreams, broken promises, left, unused! And still. And still. I dream of you. Oh, how fulfilling of memories, trace! Oh, how your fire glosses my face. For time waits for no one, not even a kind-hearted glace. Love’s in waiting for your gentle face! Love’s in waiting, for your gentle face!

A heartfelt embrace, for you, my Dear. I have one strong message, and it’s very clear. Let no one break, what is oh, so near! A love’s Divine, for the sweetest of tears!

Moshe Michael Brand