Quick Note Poetry: Monica Zetterlund #Sweden

Personal Poetic Reflections Of "Att Angora En Brygga," By The Late, MONICA ZETTERLUND!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
See the harbors lighting, as boats have landed, by! The adventure was amazing. I would love to see it by. Water my steps with ease, as I labor through this day. For the water is life’s anchor, a journey I will take.

The tales are more than ever, when pushing onto the land. Let’s move towards another story, and I’ll take your precious hand. Your strength is my anchor. For that, I will rejoice. Leave nothing out of the question, and let me hear your voice.

Those men are out there working; gaining water’s wisdom, while in hand. I stare at their courage, and leave my footprints in the sand. For love is a beauty; a real, solid treat. And water is the healer, as we come together to meet.

A happily ever after, and I’ll love you, evermore. And it was your persona, that captured me; when I saw your by harbor’s shore!

Monica Zetterlund

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/561120434805637548/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wySjem8_AA8
https://open.spotify.com/track/4AcgRfXSGOkaYSxZMhCGnZ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

