Quick Note Poetry: Monica Zetterlund #Sweden

See the harbors lighting, as boats have landed, by! The adventure was amazing. I would love to see it by. Water my steps with ease, as I labor through this day. For the water is life’s anchor, a journey I will take.

The tales are more than ever, when pushing onto the land. Let’s move towards another story, and I’ll take your precious hand. Your strength is my anchor. For that, I will rejoice. Leave nothing out of the question, and let me hear your voice.

Those men are out there working; gaining water’s wisdom, while in hand. I stare at their courage, and leave my footprints in the sand. For love is a beauty; a real, solid treat. And water is the healer, as we come together to meet.

A happily ever after, and I’ll love you, evermore. And it was your persona, that captured me; when I saw your by harbor’s shore!

Monica Zetterlund