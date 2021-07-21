Quick Note Poetry: Mohammed Abdel Wahab #Egypt

Around and around, the Universe plays; awakening the Spirits laying in the slumber of night’s calling. For the time of mingling has come to arrive. Awakening young Spirits, it’s friendship time. For in the Heavens, the joy is profound; moving forward in haste, many blessings, abound.

In solace’s comfort, there are many, who seek; awakening in time, as quiet as they please. Move forward in solitude’s design, while accidentally stumbling, for those arriving in friendly times. The beauty is open, happiness entertains. Broken hearts of misfortune lay down painful reminds. For, the company of others brings wellness, for anew. It’s friendship time, for me and you.

The time has come for others to play. We’ll head on out for rainy days. The gentleness of pleasures bring calm to the storms. An awakening is happening, leaving those to be re-born. Live life like a child, and bring love that’s so true. Make sure you find victory, and many blessings to you.

Awakening to play is a slow and subtle hue. It seems rather dreary, for the timing’s and other clues. So, move through the oceans and the rivers, if one must dare. Through friendship time, healing is the ultimate care.

Mohammed Abdel Wahab

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=an3dQnw634c