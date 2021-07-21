Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Quick Note Poetry: Mohamed Abd El Wahab #Egypt

Personal Poetic Reflections Of MOHAMMED ABDEL WAHAB'S and the Recording "Endama Yaty Al Masa!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The rarest of the form, found in hidden jewels, unknown. Like the vibrant sparkles, for the radiance of the sun. Such diamonds are worn, through different hues of decor. Designs. Colors. Paintings. Shaping of Universal wonder.

Explorers have found them. Amazed by their stillness, their quiet mystery lays hidden, for very few, willing to find them. What secrets quietly lay in the ground? Diamonds are forever. Illuminating the hidden shine, for those traveling for miles to paint their color. More diamonds will come.

Shimmering and glimmering for all those awaiting the discovery of treasures, unfound. The wealth is limitless. Forever in secrecy, while awaiting those who perceive the very essence of truth! Diamonds are forever, laying hidden, underground.

The jewels are alive. Greater than the price of paper and numeric value. Like the healing of ancient ointments, they manifest through different layers of Earth’s holistic balance and wellness. Manifesting the treasures between Heaven and Earth. The diamonds ignite hidden energies for the restoration of humanity, anew. Let the diamonds come, for the wealth of healing, around.

Mohamed Abd El Wahab

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/460563499396637202/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g2cbgf0ii0c
https://open.spotify.com/track/38Ycc6VUjXyUJ8ivvJhnLx

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Hidden Gems, In Pawn Shop Mines: Adolphus Bell #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Pola Negri’s Healing Meaning For Hidden Words!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Amish Shah of ALTR Created Diamonds: “Retail stores, malls, need to make the transition to experience stores”

    by Orlando Zayas
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.