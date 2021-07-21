Quick Note Poetry: Mohamed Abd El Wahab #Egypt

The rarest of the form, found in hidden jewels, unknown. Like the vibrant sparkles, for the radiance of the sun. Such diamonds are worn, through different hues of decor. Designs. Colors. Paintings. Shaping of Universal wonder.

Explorers have found them. Amazed by their stillness, their quiet mystery lays hidden, for very few, willing to find them. What secrets quietly lay in the ground? Diamonds are forever. Illuminating the hidden shine, for those traveling for miles to paint their color. More diamonds will come.

Shimmering and glimmering for all those awaiting the discovery of treasures, unfound. The wealth is limitless. Forever in secrecy, while awaiting those who perceive the very essence of truth! Diamonds are forever, laying hidden, underground.

The jewels are alive. Greater than the price of paper and numeric value. Like the healing of ancient ointments, they manifest through different layers of Earth’s holistic balance and wellness. Manifesting the treasures between Heaven and Earth. The diamonds ignite hidden energies for the restoration of humanity, anew. Let the diamonds come, for the wealth of healing, around.

Mohamed Abd El Wahab