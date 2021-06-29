Quick Note Poetry: Melina Mercouri #Greece

Rivers run slow. Soothing me softly, through love’s dedication. Love’s splendid nectar runs through me. Grecian perfumes dwindle into the hearts of time. River’s love running slow. River’s love, running low!

Glace my Spirit with compassions of delight. For loving rivers soothes me this night. Loving rivers comforts me this night. The glittering of rivers quiets the mind; quiets the Soul, producing love, overtime. Comforting rivers and stillness vibes!

River Ilissos, waters through love’s Divine. Soothing delights face the whispers the softness of time. In yours, I have mine. So, is Love’s Divine! Through love’s Divine, river’s caresses are of mine.

Melina Mercouri