Quick Note Poetry: Melina Mercouri #Greece

Poetic Reflections Of MELINA MERCOURI In Her Performance Of "Ilissos!"

Rivers run slow. Soothing me softly, through love’s dedication. Love’s splendid nectar runs through me. Grecian perfumes dwindle into the hearts of time. River’s love running slow. River’s love, running low!

Glace my Spirit with compassions of delight. For loving rivers soothes me this night. Loving rivers comforts me this night. The glittering of rivers quiets the mind; quiets the Soul, producing love, overtime. Comforting rivers and stillness vibes!

River Ilissos, waters through love’s Divine. Soothing delights face the whispers the softness of time. In yours, I have mine. So, is Love’s Divine! Through love’s Divine, river’s caresses are of mine.

Melina Mercouri

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melina_Mercouri
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g3X8N6pjdhs
https://open.spotify.com/track/7h7h8GFsLFqiHsiSTkMiQQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

