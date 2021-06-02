Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Meir Ariel

Reflective Poetry On MEIR ARIEL'S Performance Of "We Went Through Pharoah, We Will Get Through This, Too!"

Spirit of overcoming. Overcomers is nothing new! For blowing through an uncomfortable bliss, getting through is what we do! Hard times! Good times. Well-meaning surrounds us through. Blessing through a new arena, discomfort continues sad tunes.

No money. No cars. No jobs. Bills stacking up like the fashion’s of libraries. Yet, we move through those gentle winds; coming up and bringing us, into truth! So keep moving; keep truckin’ hard! One will come out, anew! If you overcame Pharoanic hardships, you’ll overcome this, too!

Meir Ariel

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meir_Ariel#/media/File%3AMeir_Ariel.jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meir_Ariel
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OdxiaPsGHGc
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3DsvjLwGTdkVQZwGH6dqlc

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

