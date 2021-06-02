Quick Note Poetry: Meir Ariel

Spirit of overcoming. Overcomers is nothing new! For blowing through an uncomfortable bliss, getting through is what we do! Hard times! Good times. Well-meaning surrounds us through. Blessing through a new arena, discomfort continues sad tunes.

No money. No cars. No jobs. Bills stacking up like the fashion’s of libraries. Yet, we move through those gentle winds; coming up and bringing us, into truth! So keep moving; keep truckin’ hard! One will come out, anew! If you overcame Pharoanic hardships, you’ll overcome this, too!

Meir Ariel