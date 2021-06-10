Quick Note Poetry: Maud Faye

Should the safety of a stranger be worthy of trust? A silent figure, his identity I must, know! A fantasy, a safe-haven for the legacy, that is true. Your kindness is to precious, I must reveal, you! Yet, the silence of a stranger, who comes with a Heavenly care, is way too mysterious for wandering stares! He keeps his head bowed, a meekness all too soon. All I can do is kiss whispers, through the gentle Moon.

He came for the maiden, a testament that was true! And needless to say, there bloomed a silent hue. Sit still gentle maiden, for the Hero has, arrived. Nevertheless, he has come, and in his safety, you abide!

Maud Faye