Quick Note Poetry: Maud Faye

Poetic Reflections Of MAUD FAY, and Her 1907 Recording Of "Lohengrin," With HEINRICH KNOTE!

Should the safety of a stranger be worthy of trust? A silent figure, his identity I must, know! A fantasy, a safe-haven for the legacy, that is true. Your kindness is to precious, I must reveal, you! Yet, the silence of a stranger, who comes with a Heavenly care, is way too mysterious for wandering stares! He keeps his head bowed, a meekness all too soon. All I can do is kiss whispers, through the gentle Moon.

He came for the maiden, a testament that was true! And needless to say, there bloomed a silent hue. Sit still gentle maiden, for the Hero has, arrived. Nevertheless, he has come, and in his safety, you abide!

Maud Faye

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maude_Fay
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t1qzDDf11HY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/64yMmZauqLLOJY4pdNdUXq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

