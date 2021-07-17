Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Marta Perez #Cuban-American

Personal Poetic Reflections Of "La Bella Cubana," As Performed By MARTA PEREZ!

A beauty so sound, birthed from Cuban shores. Earth invites her into a polished painting of the island. The smells of orange shines brightly upon her. Yellowish tints bring glimmers into the distant haze. For the layers of Cuba have come to serenade her. Gifting her with the island’s beauty, bestowing fruits of glory into her hair.

Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. The island gifted thee. Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. A jewel from the treasure, indeed!

Sparkles of sunlight await her. The mirror brings a glow. For a pretty song describes her; a fruit that Heaven has sown. The vibrations of the island birth her; bringing smiles to all who see. Hearing the gentleness of her tone, lays the pleasures of blessings to be.

Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. A song is sung for you. Performed on the public stage, showing your face, in the perfect view!

Her clothes are a suitable glamor. A perfect touch of fancy decor. Like the island of her birthing, the gems bring sunshine’s smile. For every space that she touches, the magic lights up for miles.

Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. Let music be your guide. Leading on with paths of goodness; greater beauty awaits you, in strides!

Marta Perez

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/787918897277024425/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OKYIEuRDq-c
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3dDUw4XQelq1hcu1suRt7M

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

