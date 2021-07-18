Quick Note Poetry: Marta Perez #Cuban-American

A beauty so sound, birthed from Cuban shores. Earth invites her into a polished painting of the island. The smells of orange shines brightly upon her. Yellowish tints bring glimmer into the distant haze. For the layers of Cuba have come to serenade her. Gifting her with the island’s beauty, bestowing fruits of glory into her hair.

Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. The island gifted thee. Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. A jewel from the treasure, indeed.

Sparkles of sunlight await her. The mirror brings a glow. For a pretty song describes her; a fruit that Heaven has sown. The vibrations of the island birth her; bringing smiles to all who see. Hearing the gentleness of her tone, lays the pleasures of blessings to be.

Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. A song is sung for you. Performed on the public stage, showing your face, in the perfect view!

Her clothes are suitable glamor. A perfect touch of fancy decor. Like the island of her birthing, the gems bring sunshine’s smile. For every space she touches, the magic liguts up for miles.

Bella Cubana. Bella Cubana. Let music be your guide. Leading on with paths of goodness; greater beauty awaits you, in strides!

Marta Perez

put