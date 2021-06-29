Quick Note Poetry: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021

Entering onstage. The show has begun. Walking through faith, an angelic run. The grand entrance to the party, she is a beauty, indeed. Need we say further; never, indeed. A walk of elegance. Strutting in, they take heed. For the days are the nights. Each moment is a run. Move forward into the party. The fun has begun. Walking by day, the cherishing of nights. Bring joy into stillness, and tame our delights!

Her grand entry is over; another elegant cue. For her love is intrinsic, with promises of, “I do.” Djinji’s song is astounding, a wellness, I confess. It’s her song and her show. Her talent is put to the test.

Meet me at Djinji’s Corner; her poppin’ show is such a tale. Dance with me at Djinji’s Corner. I know you’ll like it so, very well.

Music is poppin,’ a live-fulfilling thrill! Bring her nectar into us, and sing with songs, to sell. Her aura is auspicious. In this, I truly see. Bring those sacred dreams, and sing her dances, with me!

Marion Brown