Quick Note Poetry: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021

Personal Poetic Reflections Of The Late MARION BROWN, In The Performance Of "Djinji's Corner!"

By

Entering onstage. The show has begun. Walking through faith, an angelic run. The grand entrance to the party, she is a beauty, indeed. Need we say further; never, indeed. A walk of elegance. Strutting in, they take heed. For the days are the nights. Each moment is a run. Move forward into the party. The fun has begun. Walking by day, the cherishing of nights. Bring joy into stillness, and tame our delights!

Her grand entry is over; another elegant cue. For her love is intrinsic, with promises of, “I do.” Djinji’s song is astounding, a wellness, I confess. It’s her song and her show. Her talent is put to the test.

Meet me at Djinji’s Corner; her poppin’ show is such a tale. Dance with me at Djinji’s Corner. I know you’ll like it so, very well.

Music is poppin,’ a live-fulfilling thrill! Bring her nectar into us, and sing with songs, to sell. Her aura is auspicious. In this, I truly see. Bring those sacred dreams, and sing her dances, with me!

Marion Brown

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ycBnVEKLrGU
https://open.spotify.com/track/297x7j2Xrd1KocMkZR5iSh

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

