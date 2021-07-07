Quick Note Poetry: Ludvig Norman #Sweden

Flowers are blooming. Singing their way into the top of the soil, there is a quaint charm. Are they smiling as they arise? More into love’s sunrise. Blossoming into enchantment, and the crafts of a glamorous hue. Magic sparkles illuminate the bounty of love’s harmony.

Curls. Spirals. Pearls of tender twirls. The designs are grand. Rich and intricate, though the seasons of glow. Laying playfully in floral bedding, the scents bring such an appeal. Love’s abundance moves feverently! In the midst of care, sleep in rouge-colored serenity. Lay sleep and awakened in love’s blossoming favor.

Spirals. Tender twirls. Curls. Tender love of blankets brings rivers into harmony’s womb. There is blessed assurance, as love starts to bloom. Intimate details bring awakenings’ avail. Love is ever soft; glimmering in the presence of a natural haste.

Ludvig Norman