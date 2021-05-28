Quick Note Poetry: Lonnie Melvin Tellis

Glittering stars moving through the city. Manmade stars glittering the city. Treasures in the dark, for all to see. It’s a wonder, you know? In this big city. In this big city. Flickers of yellow carving through the night. Reflections of Universal paradise, and the beauties of, delight! A quick walk through the city, in the comforts of glittering eyes. Oh, how the flickers bring an emotional, arise. So, flicker through the city. Move in the wellness of Spirits, arise. Move through the levels of wellness, untied. Freedom lays in flickers and the consistency to be. Glitter through the city, and let me be, free!

Lonnie Melvin Tellis