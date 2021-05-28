Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Lonnie Melvin Tellis

Poetic Reflections Of LONNIE MELVIN TELLIS, and His Song, "City Lights!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Glittering stars moving through the city. Manmade stars glittering the city. Treasures in the dark, for all to see. It’s a wonder, you know? In this big city. In this big city. Flickers of yellow carving through the night. Reflections of Universal paradise, and the beauties of, delight! A quick walk through the city, in the comforts of glittering eyes. Oh, how the flickers bring an emotional, arise. So, flicker through the city. Move in the wellness of Spirits, arise. Move through the levels of wellness, untied. Freedom lays in flickers and the consistency to be. Glitter through the city, and let me be, free!

Lonnie Melvin Tellis

https://www.fox61.com/article/entertainment/arts/cas-artist/country-music-star-mel-tillis-dies/520-495e2a2d-ab5d-4d80-b1c9-ded3718ae3c8
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/148829962675850287/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GzVV4mBHfrs
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5DWq2OARZMu64IqyWZ2xpb

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Friday Word Joggle: Lonnie Melvin Tellis

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry: Jan Peerce

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Treasures Of The Night: Roberta Peters

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.