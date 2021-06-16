Quick Note Poetry: Linda Hargrove

Memories are charms. Like bracelets re-create, and re-crafted; soothing one’s Earthly fashion. Mental pictures, for cherished timbers; timbers of vocal sensory, for the sounds of family, friendship, and comfort’s decor. Colorful memories. Triangular-shaped memories. Signs of rectangles, squares, and oval-shaped memories. A blessing of jewels; a collection and guardianship for treasured tools. Wearing memories of craftmanship, and love’s blossoming view.

Treasures of memories reel the reflections of past pains, lost loves, and permanent stains. Treasure the memories, for the blessings of you. And, remind yourself, of their permanent, view!