Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Linda Hargrove

Poetic Reflections Of "Mem'ries," By LINDA HARGROVE!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Memories are charms. Like bracelets re-create, and re-crafted; soothing one’s Earthly fashion. Mental pictures, for cherished timbers; timbers of vocal sensory, for the sounds of family, friendship, and comfort’s decor. Colorful memories. Triangular-shaped memories. Signs of rectangles, squares, and oval-shaped memories. A blessing of jewels; a collection and guardianship for treasured tools. Wearing memories of craftmanship, and love’s blossoming view.

Treasures of memories reel the reflections of past pains, lost loves, and permanent stains. Treasure the memories, for the blessings of you. And, remind yourself, of their permanent, view!

https://alchetron.com/Linda-Hargrove
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xgYJJX5xAuM
https://open.spotify.com/artist/02fmiambaafxwzTWp6PLtB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Friday Love: Linda Hargrove

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Anticipation Of Sweet Dreams: Linda Hargrove

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Fashionable Meditations: Linda Hargrove

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.