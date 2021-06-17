Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Lew Williams

Poetic Reflections Of LEW WILLIAM, In The 1956 Recording Of, "Cat Talk!"

Cats conversation. Cattiness of persuasion. Love’s glowing slumber. A cat’s sensation. Sensational vibes for a cuteness of anew, happy felines always find their way with you. Cat’s persuasion. Cat’s conversation. Feeling Katty hypes in red-colored sensations.

Love’s calling you, for a point in time. Bring healing’s tender sound, through wellness of minds. Feisty felines bring nutrition, in powerful tunes; swat silent and handy in love’s wellness jewels.

Conversation. Catty cues. Cats of delicate hues. Run and give love, bring that fine-tuned tool. Love’s tools are calling. Romance in the air. Finding a hidden love, finding sensation, out there.

Cats are calling. Romance lays hidden in one’s jewels. Stay catty in love. Give gentleness a try. Just know when the cats are calling, real love tells, no lies!

Lew Williams

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/684124999617920701/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NMDmkyS-gkU
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5m2YkssB8U4OciBu9zrqVn

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

