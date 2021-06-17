Cats conversation. Cattiness of persuasion. Love’s glowing slumber. A cat’s sensation. Sensational vibes for a cuteness of anew, happy felines always find their way with you. Cat’s persuasion. Cat’s conversation. Feeling Katty hypes in red-colored sensations.

Love’s calling you, for a point in time. Bring healing’s tender sound, through wellness of minds. Feisty felines bring nutrition, in powerful tunes; swat silent and handy in love’s wellness jewels.

Conversation. Catty cues. Cats of delicate hues. Run and give love, bring that fine-tuned tool. Love’s tools are calling. Romance in the air. Finding a hidden love, finding sensation, out there.

Cats are calling. Romance lays hidden in one’s jewels. Stay catty in love. Give gentleness a try. Just know when the cats are calling, real love tells, no lies!

Lew Williams