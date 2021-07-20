Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Layla Mourad #Egypt

Personal, Poetic Reflections Of The Late LEILA MOURAD, In Her Performance Of "Abgad Hous!"

All is fun in the dance, in the house that plays. When the ladies sway; sing and dance all day. All is fun in the time, when night is day, and day is time, for the rhythm, that is mine.

All is fun in the house, where love is Divine. Music is laughter, and the women move in rhyme. All is fun for the girls, who dance with time. It’s just sweet fun for the girls, whose hearts are prime.

When love is in the air, they sing without a care. For love is abundant in the atmosphere. All is fun in the love, for the water’s dainty tune. For when the girls come a dancin,’ love blossoms above, and beyond, the Moon!

Layla Mourad

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leila_Mourad#/media/File%3ALeila_Mourad_3.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5dWuOdAaZOI
https://open.spotify.com/track/1zOnebRy6fIxhQjTAY5sZH

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

