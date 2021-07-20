Quick Note Poetry: Layla Mourad #Egypt

All is fun in the dance, in the house that plays. When the ladies sway; sing and dance all day. All is fun in the time, when night is day, and day is time, for the rhythm, that is mine.

All is fun in the house, where love is Divine. Music is laughter, and the women move in rhyme. All is fun for the girls, who dance with time. It’s just sweet fun for the girls, whose hearts are prime.

When love is in the air, they sing without a care. For love is abundant in the atmosphere. All is fun in the love, for the water’s dainty tune. For when the girls come a dancin,’ love blossoms above, and beyond, the Moon!

Layla Mourad