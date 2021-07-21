Quick Note Poetry: Layla Mourad #Egypt

Serenade him for love, in a timing that’s so true. Serenade him love, cause she’s in love with you. Let fellow maidens gather for the art of this love affair. Just frolic and dance, as love lifts the air.

He is enchanted by your stillness, the sound of your tune. He watches every move you make, for sorrow is doomed. Love blossoms and blooms, in the timing of one’s fate. Do not control love. Just be gentle and let us wait.

How gentle are the maidens, celebrating this love of care. For, they are guiding their Sister, into love’s natural care. Along the passions of love, while dance with haste, bring love into fruition, with an elegant taste.

The song is of perfection, with the timing just right. Awaken love’s gentle passion, with perfect timing, this night. Dance in Heaven, with such a bliss through this time. Bring love’s ever singing, with my heart, into thine!

Layla Mourad