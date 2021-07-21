Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Layla Mourad #Egypt

Personal Poetic Reflections Of LAYLA MOURAD, and the Performance Of, "El Donya Ghenwa!"

Serenade him for love, in a timing that’s so true. Serenade him love, cause she’s in love with you. Let fellow maidens gather for the art of this love affair. Just frolic and dance, as love lifts the air.

He is enchanted by your stillness, the sound of your tune. He watches every move you make, for sorrow is doomed. Love blossoms and blooms, in the timing of one’s fate. Do not control love. Just be gentle and let us wait.

How gentle are the maidens, celebrating this love of care. For, they are guiding their Sister, into love’s natural care. Along the passions of love, while dance with haste, bring love into fruition, with an elegant taste.

The song is of perfection, with the timing just right. Awaken love’s gentle passion, with perfect timing, this night. Dance in Heaven, with such a bliss through this time. Bring love’s ever singing, with my heart, into thine!

Layla Mourad

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Leila_Mourad_3.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Dtyl19Sg0CE
https://open.spotify.com/track/3V9m2hsLgMBUvTfcKvZwlz

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

