Quick Note Poetry: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

Joe’s sweetness. The sweetness of Joe! Love’s moment of sweetly Divine. The grace of paradise, unwines! Precious sweetness of nature’s tranquility. Moving into the love of one’s docility. Oh, how sweet it is to be moved by Joe! Holding and kissing, in sweet movements of, flow! The sound is amazing; so preciously, sweet. A love so tender; a vigilant retreat!

Paradise annoints us; not a moment too late. Magic surrounds us, the blessings, await. Let’s move through tenderness, and illuminate our hue.

Romance is upon us. Celebrate the powerfull gaze. Bring gentleness to the storm, and soften its haze. Delicate flow moves lovingly, and quakens the mood. For, during the summer, it sparkles in June.

He traveled to Puerto Rico, and dappled in delight. A childlIke sparkle, in the sparkle of the night.

Josephine Premice