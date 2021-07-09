Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

Personal Poetic Reflections Of JOSEPHINE PREMICE'S Performance Of, "Sweetie Joe!"

Joe’s sweetness. The sweetness of Joe! Love’s moment of sweetly Divine. The grace of paradise, unwines! Precious sweetness of nature’s tranquility. Moving into the love of one’s docility. Oh, how sweet it is to be moved by Joe! Holding and kissing, in sweet movements of, flow! The sound is amazing; so preciously, sweet. A love so tender; a vigilant retreat!

Paradise annoints us; not a moment too late. Magic surrounds us, the blessings, await. Let’s move through tenderness, and illuminate our hue.

Romance is upon us. Celebrate the powerfull gaze. Bring gentleness to the storm, and soften its haze. Delicate flow moves lovingly, and quakens the mood. For, during the summer, it sparkles in June.

He traveled to Puerto Rico, and dappled in delight. A childlIke sparkle, in the sparkle of the night.

Josephine Premice

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/383157880782293124/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xkCuv4iKjBM
https://open.spotify.com/track/6WHd2eZDCsKL049V13uKKK

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

