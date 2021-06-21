Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Jose Alfredo Jiménez #Mexico

Personal Poetic Reflections Of JOSE ALFREDO JIMINEZ, and His Recording Of, "Que Te Vaya Bonito!"

Beauty’s birthing of blessings. Birthed so, majestically. Love’s kindled Spirit moves mountains degree. Love’s life is enchanted. Sorrow goes no more. Sorrow moves no more. For love is enchanted and rocked lovingly to the core. Sorrow is no more. Misery leaves to, restore. I wish you lots of happiness, for a lovely decor.

When love comes to restore, misery is no more. For love is a wellness, as we leave craving, for more. Beauty comes in tomorrow’s light. In loving your beauty, a kiss goodnight! In loving you, a kiss goodnight. So, move over sorrow. Do not leave in fright. Let awakening restore your, feel the vibe. Run away sorrow, do not return. For the light of gentleness goes through storms. So guard your candle, and let it, burn!

Jose Alfredo Jiminez

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/413064597048237056/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx-ipu4vs3k
https://open.spotify.com/track/78SCz6GkX5zPta7X1DsZnZ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

