Quick Note Poetry: Jose Alfredo Jiménez #Mexico

Beauty’s birthing of blessings. Birthed so, majestically. Love’s kindled Spirit moves mountains degree. Love’s life is enchanted. Sorrow goes no more. Sorrow moves no more. For love is enchanted and rocked lovingly to the core. Sorrow is no more. Misery leaves to, restore. I wish you lots of happiness, for a lovely decor.

When love comes to restore, misery is no more. For love is a wellness, as we leave craving, for more. Beauty comes in tomorrow’s light. In loving your beauty, a kiss goodnight! In loving you, a kiss goodnight. So, move over sorrow. Do not leave in fright. Let awakening restore your, feel the vibe. Run away sorrow, do not return. For the light of gentleness goes through storms. So guard your candle, and let it, burn!

Jose Alfredo Jiminez