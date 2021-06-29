Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: John Hicks #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Personal Poetic Reflections Of JOHN HICKS In, "After The Morning!"

Morning rises. Morning goes. From sunsets decor, and treasures of the show. A painted smile, for those yet to see, the myriad treasures, moving through thee. The time has come, for greatness is restored. Just stay with love, and love, forevermore. Morning has come. The sun sets so high. Feel the wellness of passion, embraced in the sky. Morning has come, the Moonlight is near. Feel her tender whispers, and feel them so, Dear.

The time has come, through the morning’s sunset. So, free my mind, and sense the wetness of life’s distant potion. It is true the love, for a delicate hue. Love is beginning, and it blooms in you. For morning has come, and soon it will go. Let it linger a little longer, and time will, show.

Let love’s tranquility linger, a promise, reborn. Remove bitter upsets, remove the thorns. I remember love’s linger, right before the storm. For time, cleanse away the anger, as we shall mourn.

Morning time is over, as this is true. For awaken in this humility, and know, that I love you!

John Hicks

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/45528646220723183/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ilDAPSFORJs
https://open.spotify.com/track/3WMVzkKjKQ07IT3Ao13FOH

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

