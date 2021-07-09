Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Jimmy O #Haiti

Poetic Reflections Of JIMMY O In "Keep It Gangsta!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Haitian migrations moved into delights. The power of a nation glaces through, in spite, of! Moving through power, in perseverance of Heavenly skies. The voice of a nation mourns endless cries! Love is abundant. Fruits of harvest’s time. The nation is ready. Now, rebirth into higher skies. For love was an abundant wonder; moving through the present tone. Awakening’s abundance, for a rebirthed hue. There are treasures surrounding us, in the bountiness of hue!

Blessings upon blessings for the Haitian skies. No longer are we without truth; the erasure of lies. For love is unfolding; the growing of bloom. The troubles of Haiti will all be over soon.

Haitian migration moves into the presence of day. For throughout such precious landscapes, to the Heavens we also pray. Movement is upon us, into the truth we design. Throughout every hopeful narrative, there is love we will find.

Dearest Beloved Haiti, let us move gracefully through a new dawn. For, favor is for you; now and beyond!

Jimmy O

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_O#/media/File%3AJean_Jimmy_Alexandre.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KVWGpj0IAk4

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekend Musical Travels: ANDRE TOUSSAINT #Haiti

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Diary: Jimmy O #Haiti

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Musical Spotlight: Edouard Woolley #Haiti

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.