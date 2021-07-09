Quick Note Poetry: Jimmy O #Haiti

Haitian migrations moved into delights. The power of a nation glaces through, in spite, of! Moving through power, in perseverance of Heavenly skies. The voice of a nation mourns endless cries! Love is abundant. Fruits of harvest’s time. The nation is ready. Now, rebirth into higher skies. For love was an abundant wonder; moving through the present tone. Awakening’s abundance, for a rebirthed hue. There are treasures surrounding us, in the bountiness of hue!

Blessings upon blessings for the Haitian skies. No longer are we without truth; the erasure of lies. For love is unfolding; the growing of bloom. The troubles of Haiti will all be over soon.

Haitian migration moves into the presence of day. For throughout such precious landscapes, to the Heavens we also pray. Movement is upon us, into the truth we design. Throughout every hopeful narrative, there is love we will find.

Dearest Beloved Haiti, let us move gracefully through a new dawn. For, favor is for you; now and beyond!

Jimmy O