Quick Note Poetry: Jim Morrison

Poetic Reflections On JIM MORRISON, and His Performance Of, "People Are Strange!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Unfamiliar faces. Not one to foresee. Uncomfortable traces, and then there is me. Walking through their emptiness, for they do not recognize. Their eyes are blind. Void of life’s skies. Void of life’s skies, the blindness in their eyes. They do not see me, and I’m left with emotional demise. Strangeness of people. Strangers of despise. Unfamiliar scents. Ugly scents in their eyes. Strangers in the space. Strangers of the trace. Strangers of ugliness; their gaze, I can’t erase. Strange people. Strange times. Strange land. Strange eyes. Strangeness of living. Just you wait and see. Their strange looks and perception is painful, to me!

Jim Morrison

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

