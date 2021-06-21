Quick Note Poetry: Javier Solis #Mexico

Your love’s a mystery. An ornament. Holistically, you move through love’s precious chamber. How is it that you have locked me in? Awakening my heart into a different level. Mistakingly, I have found you through. Underneathe. Around. Beneath your euphoria. How precious love’s tranquility moves through the deepest levels. Titillating every sensory, fulfilling every need. Bountiful in one’s treasures. It’s Heavenly, indeed!

Love’s fruits drift away in the silence of nectar. Vibest are ever cleansing, healing, anew! Love is grown through a euphoric hue. Love is Divine! Love is a treasure, left though and through. A move in sophistication. Heaven arises. Seeing footsteps of your love, through my very eyes. Gentle slumbers bring silent whispers, anew.

Javier Solis