Quick Note Poetry: Javier Solis #Mexico

Personal Poetic Reflections Of JAVIER SOLIS, In His Recording Of, "Esclavo Y Amo!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Your love’s a mystery. An ornament. Holistically, you move through love’s precious chamber. How is it that you have locked me in? Awakening my heart into a different level. Mistakingly, I have found you through. Underneathe. Around. Beneath your euphoria. How precious love’s tranquility moves through the deepest levels. Titillating every sensory, fulfilling every need. Bountiful in one’s treasures. It’s Heavenly, indeed!

Love’s fruits drift away in the silence of nectar. Vibest are ever cleansing, healing, anew! Love is grown through a euphoric hue. Love is Divine! Love is a treasure, left though and through. A move in sophistication. Heaven arises. Seeing footsteps of your love, through my very eyes. Gentle slumbers bring silent whispers, anew.

Javier Solis

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/322992604495685774/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ag9rrauCHLw
https://open.spotify.com/album/4RiDHqL34OMS5AfxSVI26m

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

