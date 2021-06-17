Quick Note Poetry: Janis Joplin

Cry Baby! Baby years. Baby’s fears. Run through and shed those tears. Cry, Baby!

Babies cry from the moment of birth. Crying tears for adult melodies. Those too fearful to cry with tranquility. So, cry, Baby! Cry diamonds of waters, with the hope of many lives. Cry dreams of love, for hearts trampled over. Cry, Baby! Just cry! Pray love, from above. Let tears rejoice in the healing ointments of delights. Cry oils of aloe vera, cleaning wounds so very nice! Cry, Baby! Cry, Baby! Just lay there and cry!

Baby Blue tears. Like waterfalls, watering dryness in the coming of better years. Cry for better times, ahead; the healing of voices, afar. Cry for meditations sake and the musing of, anew. Cry for the gentle love of wellness, and the blessings, to renew! Cry like a Sweetie Pie, for the sake of loving you!

Janis Joplin