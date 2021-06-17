Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Janis Joplin

Personal Poetic Moments Of "Cry Baby," As Performed From The Late JANIS JOPLIN!

Cry Baby! Baby years. Baby’s fears. Run through and shed those tears. Cry, Baby!

Babies cry from the moment of birth. Crying tears for adult melodies. Those too fearful to cry with tranquility. So, cry, Baby! Cry diamonds of waters, with the hope of many lives. Cry dreams of love, for hearts trampled over. Cry, Baby! Just cry! Pray love, from above. Let tears rejoice in the healing ointments of delights. Cry oils of aloe vera, cleaning wounds so very nice! Cry, Baby! Cry, Baby! Just lay there and cry!

Baby Blue tears. Like waterfalls, watering dryness in the coming of better years. Cry for better times, ahead; the healing of voices, afar. Cry for meditations sake and the musing of, anew. Cry for the gentle love of wellness, and the blessings, to renew! Cry like a Sweetie Pie, for the sake of loving you!

Janis Joplin

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/390194755187012246/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VfGSd-tikH4
https://open.spotify.com/track/3L60Vu9qmY6fg2QroRIxgi

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

