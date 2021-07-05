Quick Note Poetry: Ja’Net DuBois #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Angelic wings. Pretty wings. Sparkling wings glittering through the Heaven’s doors. Halleluyah! The Saints have arrived. Halleluyah, holiness moves through the skies. What joys there are through mountains of pain! Blessed are the Saints, whose mountains are high. Like endless battles, they wage on through countless victories. Earth is a paradise and a willing battlefied.

When you have moved on up, you have breathed on out. Such glorious wings and exciting times. When having reached Heaven’s domain, there are butterflies. Wings of joy and flight of truth. It’s a telling victory, and know that Heaven sings for you. One journey is done. Another lesson is complete. Let love’s shining grace decorates Heaven’s plea. Let her passing into Heaven, bring us with serenity.

Movin’ higher and higher, bringing love into a wellness hue. Angelic voices shape blossoms of gold. Gold of Heaven moves distance into a closer nectar of honey. For the sweetness of holiness is an everlasting phase. The sweetness of tenderness moves one’s Spirit into the entrance of Heaven’s domain.

Awaiting, Yeshuah Ha Maschiach, awaits! Now, move on up and sing through Heaven’s gates!

Ja’Net DuBois