Quick Note Poetry: Ja’Net DuBois #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Poetic Reflections Of The Late JA'NET DUBOIS, and Her Song, "Movin' On Up!"

Angelic wings. Pretty wings. Sparkling wings glittering through the Heaven’s doors. Halleluyah! The Saints have arrived. Halleluyah, holiness moves through the skies. What joys there are through mountains of pain! Blessed are the Saints, whose mountains are high. Like endless battles, they wage on through countless victories. Earth is a paradise and a willing battlefied.

When you have moved on up, you have breathed on out. Such glorious wings and exciting times. When having reached Heaven’s domain, there are butterflies. Wings of joy and flight of truth. It’s a telling victory, and know that Heaven sings for you. One journey is done. Another lesson is complete. Let love’s shining grace decorates Heaven’s plea. Let her passing into Heaven, bring us with serenity.

Movin’ higher and higher, bringing love into a wellness hue. Angelic voices shape blossoms of gold. Gold of Heaven moves distance into a closer nectar of honey. For the sweetness of holiness is an everlasting phase. The sweetness of tenderness moves one’s Spirit into the entrance of Heaven’s domain.

Awaiting, Yeshuah Ha Maschiach, awaits! Now, move on up and sing through Heaven’s gates!

Ja’Net DuBois

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/446489750558757680/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wiCFktEGb6A
https://open.spotify.com/track/6i80ihDOBpSoX8UXR3dHlJ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

