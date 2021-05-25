Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Jan Peerce

Poetic Reflections Of The Song, "O Holy Night," By The Late Operatic Singer, JAN PEERCE!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Holiest of nights. Rejoice as salvation rings! Virgin weeping for one’s temple of completion. Infant’s restoration, a child’s rendition of hope. Hope is alive. For time wills its ringing throughout the lands. Nations will feel its breeze. The deepening of his vocals trembles the Earth. Trembling through the air. An ancient trembling. Arise!

The hplies of nights. Now, hear such a tremble. Feel it shaking in music’s tapestry. The vibrations. Move them in wellness’ timing. Maneuver them through the praises of Yahweh’s will. Move them to ring throughout Heaven’s delight. Ring them through. Ring in the depth of salvation’s riches! Ring through the treats of holy soil. And rejoice, throughout! For a hope, was born. All on a precious and glittering night!

Jan Peerce

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hymn_of_the_Nations_1944_OWI_film_(23_Jan_Peerce_singing_Verdi%27s_Inno_delle_nazioni_05).jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Peerce#/media/File%3AJan_Peerce_1953.JPG
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D5h3HhWxjhs
https://open.spotify.com/track/4v99JBid0F4qmnIsaZbQGX

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

