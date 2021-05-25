Quick Note Poetry: Jan Peerce

Holiest of nights. Rejoice as salvation rings! Virgin weeping for one’s temple of completion. Infant’s restoration, a child’s rendition of hope. Hope is alive. For time wills its ringing throughout the lands. Nations will feel its breeze. The deepening of his vocals trembles the Earth. Trembling through the air. An ancient trembling. Arise!

The hplies of nights. Now, hear such a tremble. Feel it shaking in music’s tapestry. The vibrations. Move them in wellness’ timing. Maneuver them through the praises of Yahweh’s will. Move them to ring throughout Heaven’s delight. Ring them through. Ring in the depth of salvation’s riches! Ring through the treats of holy soil. And rejoice, throughout! For a hope, was born. All on a precious and glittering night!

Jan Peerce